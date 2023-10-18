Wright dons the jersey of his favorite childhood team with a certain level of maturity. One he admits the trials he faced at Vanderbilt instilled in him.

Former Vanderbilt forward Jordan Wright sits starting out at the crowd at Southeastern Conference media day looking satisfied. He's wearing the jersey number of his favorite childhood player LeBron James and most importantly he's finally home.

"I’m a better person because of it," Wright said. "I dealt with adversity there, dealt with losing, dealt with tough times, dealt with slumps, dealt with everything there and through everything there I still had my teammates, still had coach (Jerry) Stackhouse and still had the fans’ support and like it just made me a better man."

Although Wright admits that the way Stackhouse went about teaching wasn't always popular with him, the former Vanderbilt wing learned plenty.

“In the time I can say I really wasn’t too pleased, honestly. But he taught me how to be a man," Wright said.

“I think I definitely grew as a leader and I definitely grew as a person and as a man. I think that’s the biggest thing for me with playing for coach Stackhouse, he teaches you how to be a man, he teaches you the game of basketball but he teaches you how to be a man, how to carry yourself and overall how to be a better person. I’m grateful for my time there."

That realization was crafted by plenty of adversity, something that Wright felt plenty of before finally reaching his breakthrough during his senior season.

"In life it’s never gonna be smooth sailing but (Stackhouse) taught me that when adversity hits ‘what are you gonna do, are you gonna fold or are you gonna get your head down and get back to work?’" Wright said. "I think I did that at the end of my senior year last year, going through that stretch where I wasn’t playing as much as I wanted to or we had a rough patch or whatever it may be but at the end of the season, at the end of the year I think I showed who I truly was and the work paid off for me then."

That breakthrough marks a time that reinvigorated Wright and seemed to make things worth the while.

“Those 11 or 12 games at Vanderbilt was some of the most fun I’ve had playing basketball," the former Vanderbilt wing said. "We were projected to finish 13th or 14th in the league last year and we finished tied for fourth. It was incredible for me to see that and experience that with my brothers."

It's hard to find a player more deserving of that breakthrough than Wright. The now LSU wing was Stackhouse's first recruit, committed to Vanderbilt before the fifth-year coach had put a staff together and was there for all of Stackhouse's early ups and downs.

Wright is proud of that as well as how the program grew while he was a part of it.

"I feel like I left it better than I found it and I was very satisfied with the way everything ended there," Wright said. "The year before I got to Vanderbilt, they were 0-18, then to finish 11-7 last year, it still felt like if we made it to March Madness we could’ve made a run there."

The 23-year-old hopes that the Vanderbilt fanbase will take notice of that as he returns to Memorial Gymnasium with LSU on March 2nd.