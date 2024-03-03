Jordyn Cambridge recorded 1,000 career points and broke the all time steals record to help her team beat Georgia, 72-55.

"For Jordyn, this is something she's going to remember for the rest of her life," head coach Shea Ralph stated. "This team, this program, it would not be what it is today without that kid."

Georgia knocked down the first basket of the game, but did not hold the lead for long.

Vanderbilt cracked open a 10-0 run and had an advantage the rest of the first quarter. The Commodores converted on three 3-pointers during that span of time.

The second quarter was purely Vanderbilt.

It went on an 8-0 scoring run before halftime and did not allow Georgia to score for half of the quarter.

Vanderbilt's strong defensive performance helped it secure the lead at halftime over Georgia, 30-18.

It held Georgia to 29% shooting in the first half and didn't allow a 3-pointer.

The Bulldogs started to pull themselves back into contest after the half by shooting 66.7% in the third, but the quarter ended with Jordyn Cambridge beating the buzzer with a 3-pointer to give the guard 1,000 career points.

Even after that milestone, Cambridge was not finished.

She picked up a steal early in the fourth quarter, which made her the all time steals leader in program history.

The momentum carried the Commodores through the rest of the fourth quarter and helped them score it at 50% in the final 10 minutes.

Jordyn Cambridge's historic day helped Vanderbilt take down Georgia in a big win at home, 72-55.