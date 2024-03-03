Jordyn Cambridge's record breaking day leads to a win over Georgia
Jordyn Cambridge recorded 1,000 career points and broke the all time steals record to help her team beat Georgia, 72-55.
"For Jordyn, this is something she's going to remember for the rest of her life," head coach Shea Ralph stated. "This team, this program, it would not be what it is today without that kid."
Georgia knocked down the first basket of the game, but did not hold the lead for long.
Vanderbilt cracked open a 10-0 run and had an advantage the rest of the first quarter. The Commodores converted on three 3-pointers during that span of time.
The second quarter was purely Vanderbilt.
It went on an 8-0 scoring run before halftime and did not allow Georgia to score for half of the quarter.
Vanderbilt's strong defensive performance helped it secure the lead at halftime over Georgia, 30-18.
It held Georgia to 29% shooting in the first half and didn't allow a 3-pointer.
The Bulldogs started to pull themselves back into contest after the half by shooting 66.7% in the third, but the quarter ended with Jordyn Cambridge beating the buzzer with a 3-pointer to give the guard 1,000 career points.
Even after that milestone, Cambridge was not finished.
She picked up a steal early in the fourth quarter, which made her the all time steals leader in program history.
The momentum carried the Commodores through the rest of the fourth quarter and helped them score it at 50% in the final 10 minutes.
Jordyn Cambridge's historic day helped Vanderbilt take down Georgia in a big win at home, 72-55.
Three quick takes
Jordyn Cambridge has a record breaking day
The guard from Nashville had the senior day that any basketball player dreams of having.
Jordyn Cambridge recorded two massive milestones today in the win over Georgia.
She knocked down a 3-point shot to beat the buzzer at the end of the third quarter, which gave her 1,000 career points. Cambridge is the 40th Commodore to reach that milestone.
"Today was really special," Cambridge said. "To be able to do that on my senior night, it's just amazing."
Not only did she hit the scoring milestone, but she now holds the record for the most steals in program history with 341 career steals.
A couple of Commodores are getting hot at the right time
Vanderbilt has some players who are starting to get hot at the right time.
Iyana Moore has been a catalyst for this team all season, and today, she finished the game leading all scorers with 28 points.
Justine Pissott is another player who is starting to get things going. The Tennessee transfer hit eight total 3-pointers in back-to-back games for the Commodores.
"Justine is a great shooter. When she's open, she's got to knock those in," Ralph commented. "I feel like right now, she's ready, she's got her feet set, she's knocking them in and playing with confidence."
Pissott has shot 61.5% from 3-point range in the last two contests.
Closing out the season the right way
Vanderbilt finished the regular season with a 17 point win over Georgia.
The Commodores have won five out of their last six games and piled up nine conferences wins on the year.
Since 2000, every SEC team who has won 20 or more games with eight or more conference wins have made the NCAA Tournament. Vanderbilt fits that narrative.
Vanderbilt will be the six seed in the SEC Tournament and have a first round bye. It will face the winner of Missouri versus Florida.