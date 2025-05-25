Vanderbilt Wins SEC Tournament After Remarkable In-Season Turnaround

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Tim Corbin and his team celebrate with the championship trophy as Ole Miss Rebels take on Vanderbilt Commodores during the SEC baseball tournament championship game at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Sunday, May 25, 2025. Vanderbilt Commodores defeated Ole Miss Rebels 3-2. (Photo by © Jake Crandall/ Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Your Vanderbilt Commodores are the 2025 SEC Tournament Champions! They beat Ole Miss by a score of 3-2 to claim the title on Sunday. Brodie Johnston went 2-4 with a 2 run home run and earned SEC Tournament MVP. Braden Holcomb also went 2-3 with 2 singles as he continued his strong form. Austin Nye pitched very well with just 1 earned run over 4.2 innings. Luke Guth and Levi Huesman combined to pitch 2.1 scoreless innings while Sawyer Hawks earned the save with 1 ER in 2 innings. Also deserving shoutouts are Jacob Humphrey and the Vandy defense. Two clutch double plays were turned, including one with 2 runners on and 1 out in the 7th. Humphrey also sent an opposite field blast that ended up being the difference in the game.

Game Recap

In a week where offense has been hard to come by for the entire SEC (except for Vanderbilt against Tennessee), this game lived up to that billing. In the top of the first inning there were two quick outs before Riley Nelson got hit and then Brodie Johnston ambushed a first pitch that resulted in a 110 MPH moonshot over the left-field wall. Austin Nye shoved through the first 4 innings as he only allowed 2 hits and K’ed 4 through that time. In the 5th, though, he got 2 outs before issuing a walk and hit-by-pitch. Miller Green came in to relieve him but allowed a first-pitch single that got Ole Miss on the board. He would get pulled after just that one pitch and Luke Guth would shut down the threat. In the bottom of the 5th Vanderbilt responded with a Jacob Humphrey solo shot to make it 3-1. From that point on, the Vandy offense would uncharacteristically be unable to get the timely hit as they stranded 4 runners, including 2 in scoring position. In the 6th inning and on, pitching took over for both sides. Neither team scored a run in the 6th-8th until the top of the 9th with Sawyer Hawks. With Vanderbilt up 3-1 he got one out with a strikeout but then gave up a no-doubt solo homer that made things very interesting. Up just 3-2, Hawks got another quick out before giving up 2 walks that gave Ole Miss a legitimate 2 out threat and the go-ahead run on the plate. Fortunately for the ‘Dores, though, he got a popup to center field that RJ Austin caught to give Vanderbilt their 2nd SEC championship in 3 years.

Wrap-Up

Celebrate hard, but not too long Vandy fans. This team’s in-season turnaround has been unlike any other we’ve seen in recent memory. This team just keeps fighting and is playing like the best squad in the country. They deserve all the credit in the world and to be celebrated accordingly. However, stuck in the mind of all fans and players will be 2023 when Vanderbilt earned a national seed and won the SEC championship before getting bounced quickly in the Nashville Regional. It will be top-of-mind for Tim Corbin and all members of the team to prevent this same fate. Let’s all look forward to some more baseball in Nashville, and I feel confident that this team won’t fall into the same trap.