Josh Heupel knows Vanderbilt has chance to play spoiler on Saturday

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel knows that and is cautioning his team to understand what Lea's can do to its College Football Playoff aspirations if things go the underdogs way.

That's a desirable spot for Clark Lea's Vanderbilt team as it enters its final regular season game against its rivals three hours to the east.

Heupel has also cautioned his Tennessee team not to look past Vanderbilt despite its two-game losing streak.

Vanderbilt's best has gotten it a win over Alabama and Virginia Tech, but hasn't shown up since that Alabama game in early October.

Heupel believes that his team will see a similar performance on Saturday, though.

"We have to be our best on Saturday," Heupel said on Monday. "You can look at how they’ve performed throughout the course of the season, how they’ve played at home, statistically what they’re doing in all three phases. You got to understand you’re going to get their best and their best is really good."

The fourth-year Tennessee coach knows that even without Vanderbilt's best, the 6-5 Commodores are a challenge.

Especially during Rivalry Week.

"It’s a huge test for us," Heupel said. "They play complementary football. They’re smart. They’re tough. They’re physical. They’re disciplined. They make you earn it."