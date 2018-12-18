The Wisconsin bounce back picked up an offer from the Commodores back on October 30th and took an official visit to West End the weekend of November 16th when Vanderbilt defeated Ole Miss.

Vanderbilt added to their secondary class on Tuesday with the commitment of Independence C.C. (Kan.) cornerback Dontye Carriere-Williams .

The three-star prospect told VandySports.com why the Commodores were his choice over the likes of Minnesota and Kansas.

"I just felt comfortable with the coaching staff, the environment, and the culture," he noted. "I felt like a priority there and I know I can come and be plugged in right away to make an immediate impact for the team."

Throughout the recruiting process, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound prospect built solid relationships with cornerbacks coach Terrence Brown and defensive coordinator Jason Tarver.

His comfort level with the coaching staff, the university, and the city of Nashville also played a big factor in his decision.

"My biggest thing was comfort this time around," he explained. "It wasn't about the flash. It was just about being comfortable where I'm at because if I'm comfortable where I'm at, I feel like I'm going to play my best ball. So, that was my main focus this time around with the recruiting process."

Originally from Miami, Florida. Carriere-Williams played his high school ball at St. Thomas Aquinas, where he was teammates with current Vanderbilt defensive back Frank Coppet.

As a redshirt freshman at Wisconsin in 2017, Carriere-Williams played in 12 games and recorded 30 tackles with six pass defended and one interception.

Carriere-Williams becomes the 22nd commitment in the 2019 recruiting class and joins fellow defensive backs Gabe Jeudy, Anfernee Orji, Justin Harris, and Jaylen Mahoney.

He will be a mid-year enrollee and is a two for two transfer.

"I will be starting at Vanderbilt next month. It definitely helps me to get the playbook down. I get an extra semester to attack the playbook before camp comes around. It helps me to see how everything around the campus works. It will be good for me to get in there early. I’m just ready to get on campus and get to work," said Carriere-Williams.

