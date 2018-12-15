"I believe and know that Vanderbilt will bring the best out of me in every aspect of life. Whether it be on the field or off the field. I am going to be pushed to give everything I have mentally, physically, and spiritually which in turn will cause me to grow even more as a man. I love the community, I love Nashville, and I love the prestigious nature that Vanderbilt has to offer."

He detailed the biggest factors in choosing the Commodores with VandySports.com .

Vanderbilt picked up their 20th commitment in the 2019 recruiting class on Saturday evening when Pima (Ariz.) Community College defensive lineman Brandon Maddox announced his decision on Twitter.

A native of South Carolina, Maddox spent the 2013-14 season at Air Force Prep Academy, where he served as captain of the state’s top-ranked defense that helped his squad to a 12-2 record and a 33-24 win over eventual state champion Dutch Fork (S.C.).

Maddox was also a two-time first team all-region, all-area, and All-Aiken Standard selection where he racked up 174 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and an interception in his final two seasons.

Maddox began his collegiate career at Furman as an offensive lineman before ending up at Pima C.C. in Tuscon, Arizona. He missed last year due to injury but bounced back this year and put together a solid season along the defensive line that also drew the interest of programs like UNLV, Mississippi State, and Boise State.

On what he'll bring the Commodores:

"I've been the captain on every football team I've played on, including this last season. I'm an older guy, 23, so they think one of the biggest things I can bring to the program is leadership and maturity. Another great asset is that I have the ability to play anywhere across the defensive line. I'm explosive and strong enough to play interior and I'm smart and quick enough to play on the edge."

Maddox will have two years of eligibility remaining when he arrives at Vanderbilt. He will be a mid-year enrollee.