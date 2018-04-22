Vanderbilt offered JUCO offensive lineman Carlton Lorenz last week, and the 2018 prospect quickly scheduled an official visit. Lorenz recently finished up his first trip to the Music City, and he came away impressed with the Commodore program.

“The official visit was great. The family atmosphere was very impressive. The family atmosphere and then how close the campus is to downtown Nashville surprised me. Nashville is an awesome city. It’s a lot like Los Angeles,” said Lorenz.

The 6-foot-5 and 290-pound offensive lineman got to spend time with offensive line coach Cameron Norcross and head coach Derek Mason.

“Coach Norcross is a great guy. He is a passionate coach who is all about competing,” said Lorenz.

“Coach Mason is a special guy. You can just tell when talking to him. I really like everything that he stands for and the principles that he runs his team on.”

Lorenz has now taken all of his official visits, and it’s getting down to decision time for the California native.

“I hope to make a decision relatively soon. I’d like to make a decision in the next week,” said Lorenz.

“I’m considering Vanderbilt, New Mexico, and it sounds like Indiana is going to jump in the mix.”