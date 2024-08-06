As he enters his second season with an increased role, Sherrill knows that the pressure is on for him to produce unlike it was in his freshman season.

Any time that Vanderbilt got something from freshman receiver Junior Sherrill last season it was almost a bonus.

"I know what I gotta do," Sherrill said. "I know my goals I have for myself."

Sherrill's 20 catches for 293 yards and three touchdowns give him the most productive rèsumè out of any returning receiver after the departures of Will Sheppard, Jayden McGowan and London Humphreys.

The contributions that the Lipscomb Academy product made took those veterans by notice, Sherrill seems to have a similar feel about freshman wideout Tristen Brown.

"My young buck," Sherrill says of Brown. "I like to pour into him as much as I can, give him all the game, give him all the knowledge. I see myself in him when I was younger."

Sherrill views that as a way that he's grown up quickly relative to where he was as Vanderbilt walked off the field at Neyland Stadium in November.

"Being more vocal in the room," Sherrill said of where he's grown the most. "Last year I was a guy just getting acclimated to college football. Stepping into that role I'm a vet now so I gotta be more vocal in my room and be more of a leader."

The sophomore receiver also knows that he can't just use his voice to lead, he's also got to be an example for his teammates.

That realization has come in the form of improved effort and intensity.

"Just giving more total effort," Sherrill said of ways he's improved. "Practice like a pro every day."

If Sherrill is eventually going to be a pro, he'll have to prove that he's capable of taking on added responsibility on the field. He won't only have to lead his group.

He'll have to lead Vanderbilt's receiving efforts, too.

The opportunity is immense for Sherrill in a relatively unproven wide receiver room.