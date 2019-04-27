Vanderbilt tackle Justin Skule was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with pick 183 of Round 6 of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Skule had an underrated career at VU. He started the last 40 games of his career, participating in 2,773 snaps. He allowed eight career sacks, but five came in his sophomore season; he allowed just two over 923 pass plays in his last two seasons.

Skule started every game at left tackle in 2018, logging 860 snaps and pulling an overall 74.1 grade (79.7 on pass blocking, 67.9 on running plays) according to Pro Football Focus. He allowed one sack the entire season on 473 pass plays and added 57 special teams snaps.

Skule played right tackle as a true freshman in 2016 before suffering a season-ending injury midway through the season.

He profiles as a tackle in the NFL.