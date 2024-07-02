Justine Pissott sat in Toms River, New Jersey, and watched.

The current Vanderbilt forward’s family TV was consistent.

"We always watched sports, my dad always had basketball on. I loved watching the WNBA, I watched Breanna Stewart my entire life."

Because of this, Pissott started playing basketball when she was in first grade, but she wasn't the only one in her family to hit the hardwood.

Justine's twin sister, Gia, was an athlete was well.

Although they were twins, the sisters had very different athletic journeys, but ultimately the same ending, playing college basketball.

"We played with each other up until eighth grade," Pissott said. "She had gotten a very bad concussion, so she was out of basketball for almost a year."

Due to her sister dealing with injuries, Justine had to go her own way.

"When she stopped playing basketball, she went to golf, so I was just by myself playing basketball."

This was until Covid-19 hit. The golf courses shut down and Gia picked up basketball again.

Despite the twins being back in the same sport, they never wore the same jersey.

"We went to two different high schools, we played on two different teams, but we never got to play each other."