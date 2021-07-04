KD Hutchinson is Vanderbilt's latest 2022 commitment

The three-star prospect chose the Commodores over the likes of Louisville, Boston College, Washington State, Cincinnati, and others.

Vanderbilt added more firepower to their offense on Sunday with the commitment of Harris County (Ga.) athlete KD Hutchinson .

Vanderbilt likes the 5-foot-8, 175-pound prospect as a wide receiver that can be utilized in a lot of ways within their offensive scheme.

“I can run routes and just being in the open field it’s hard to bring me down one on one especially in space," Hutchinson told PirateIllustrated.com of his abilities back in March. "Me being able to maneuver around the field playing different positions, I kind of find my spot where I can not only get the ball but get the ball with yards after the catch.”

As a junior, Hutchinson hauled in 41 catches for 570 yards while also rushing for 619, averaging nine yards per carry while accounting for 13 total touchdowns.

He also returned kicks and punts for Harris County and was named the Class 5A, Region 2 offensive player of the year.

The Hamilton, Georgia native took his official visit to Vanderbilt the first weekend in June and returned to West End for an unofficial visit on June 18th. He also took an official visit to Louisville on June 11th.

