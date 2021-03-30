First baseman Dominic Keegan had four hits and four RBIs, including a home run, as Vanderbilt beat Tennessee Tech, 12-5, at Nashville' Hawkins Field on Tuesday evening.

Keegan's three-run home run in the fourth broke the game open and scored Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Jayson Gonzalez.

Bradfield added three hits and three runs, while Gonzalez and Carter Young each added home runs for Vanderbilt (20-3, 5-1 Southeastern Conference).

Patrick Reilly (3-0) picked up the win after firing scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth.

Vanderbilt jumped out to a 4-1 lead after one thanks to run-scoring doubles by Keegan and Spencer Jones, an RBI triple from Isaiah Thomas and a run-scoring single by Max Romero Jr.

But Tech tied it when starter Christian Little gave up a three-run home run to right to Cody Littlejohn with one out in the second.

Young put Vandy back up two after his homer over the big wall in left in the second and the 'Dores never trailed again.

Keegan made the lead five with his shot in the fourth, and Gonzalez capped the scoring with a home run that cleared the bleachers in left-center.

The Commodores have won five straight overall and 22 straight midweek games. They'll head to LSU (17-8, 1-5) for a three-game series beginning Thursday.