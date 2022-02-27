Keegan, Jones lead Vandy past Army for sweep

Vanderbilt's Dominic Keegan had three hits and Spencer Jones had two hits and three RBIs, as Vanderbilt blanked Army, 6-0, at Hawkins Field on Sunday to complete a series sweep.

Starter Nick Maldonado and relever Hunter Owen each threw four scoreless innings, while Thomas Schultz pitched a perfect ninth.

The Commodores (5-2) have won four in a row.

Parker Noland got the scoring started in the second when he singled to center to score Keegan and Carter Young. That came just after Army loaded the bases with nobody out in the second, but Maldonado struck out the next two and got a ground-out to Keegan to end the inning.

Maldonado exited after 67 pitches for Owen, whose fastball and slider were working well. The sophomore struck out six while allowing just one hit.

Schultz registered Vandy's 10th strikeout in the ninth.

The Commodores take on Central Arkansas at 4:30 Central on Tuesday before a four-game series at Hawaii starting on Friday.