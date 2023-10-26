The breakout season has landed the talented athlete a couple of early offers, including receiving a recent offer from Vanderbilt. He details the new offer with VandySports .

Keeyshawn Tabuteau transferred to in-state McCallie prior to this season, and that decision has led to a breakthrough sophomore season, standing out as a key aspect of in-state McCallie's offense. He has made plays as both a rusher and receiver, standing at 369 receiving yards and six touchdowns, along with 278 yards and three more touchdowns on the ground going into last week's victory.

When it comes to Vanderbilt, Tabuteau first began communication with recruiting assistant Kendall Lawson. "I started to talk with Coach Lawson, and he and I started to talk once a week. We were trying to set up a date for me to go to Nashville to see a game. He told me that he liked my highlight and sees a lot of potential in me."

As the high school season progressed, Vanderbilt's coaching staff continued to be impressed by the sophomore's play, and that led to an offer.

"Last week, I called [Lawson], and he gave the phone to receivers coach Alex Bailey. We talked about school and football. After that he offered me. I was really excited," he told VandySports.

The receivers coach believes the in-state standout is a fit for what Vanderbilt wants to do. "Coach Bailey told me that he sees my fit in their system because of the way I play as a playmaker."