Ken Seals shines in International Bowl win
Weatherford (Tex.) quarterback and Commodores signee Ken Seals is already enrolled at Vanderbilt, but on Wednesday, the three-star prospect took part in the International Bowl, a showcase featuring top high school players from across the nation.
Seals was part of Team USA's U-19 National team that blanked Panama 67-0 on Wednesday afternoon inside the home of the Dallas Cowboys - AT&T Stadium at Arlington, Texas.
In the win, Seals went 6-for-8 for 204 yards and three touchdowns passes that spanned 20, 55, and 71 yards. He also rushed for 33 yards.
Seals was part of six players from the Dallas-Fort Worth area to play for the U-19 National team.
Hearing from multiple people that Weatherford QB Ken Seals (enrolled at Vanderbilt) is the first player to win FIVE International Bowls. Went 6 of 8 for 204 yards and TD passes of 55, 20 and 71 yards. Added 33 yards on the ground #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/ZxU4jHOp6C— dfw varsity (@dfwvarsity) January 15, 2020
TOUCHDOWN USA! Weatherford's Ken Seals (Vandy) to Arlington Lamar's Trevon West (OU) for the long TD. USA leads Panama 19-0 in the first quarter #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/vZBxLwpGDU— dfw varsity (@dfwvarsity) January 15, 2020
Vandy QB @KenSealsQB connects on 71 yard TD pass for USA National Team #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/73LCQS0QqY— Robert Seals (@RSealsTX) January 15, 2020