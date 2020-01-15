Weatherford (Tex.) quarterback and Commodores signee Ken Seals is already enrolled at Vanderbilt, but on Wednesday, the three-star prospect took part in the International Bowl, a showcase featuring top high school players from across the nation.

Seals was part of Team USA's U-19 National team that blanked Panama 67-0 on Wednesday afternoon inside the home of the Dallas Cowboys - AT&T Stadium at Arlington, Texas.

In the win, Seals went 6-for-8 for 204 yards and three touchdowns passes that spanned 20, 55, and 71 yards. He also rushed for 33 yards.

Seals was part of six players from the Dallas-Fort Worth area to play for the U-19 National team.