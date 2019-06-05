News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-05 23:19:14 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Kenyon Martin Jr. will not attend Vanderbilt

David Sisk • VandySports
Staff Writer

Kenyon Martin Jr's. stay at Vanderbilt was very short-lived. In fact, it was over before it began. Evan Daniel first reported on Wednesday night that Martin was "bypassing college to pursue profess...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}