Khamil Pierre: The mindset behind the breakout

There is no question that Khamil Pierre is off to one of the best starts in all of college basketball, but getting there didn't happen over night. After averaging 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds as a freshman, Pierre has more than doubled her output just 11 games into her sophomore season, now posting 22.9 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. That leap began the moment her freshman year ended. “I just wanted more,” Pierre said. “My freshman year was solid, but it wasn’t anything special. I realized there’s always more I can improve on—both in my game and mentally—and that’s what keeps me motivated.”

Khamil Pierre shoots over a defender. (Vanderbilt athletics)

Often, players measure success by their scoring, since it’s flashy and fun. But Pierre’s mindset has evolved since her first year. "My mindset was that I wanted to score, score, score. I think as games have gone on, even from summer until now, practices have shown me that there's so much more to the game so I really started focusing on my rebounding," Pierre stated. Pierre isn’t just scoring or rebounding—she’s doing all the little things right and enjoying the process. "Right now, I'm falling in love with being an all around player. I want to be able to pass well, but rebound. I want to be able to score and get deflections, stuff like that." She’s not the only one with a chip on her shoulder. The entire team shares a collective will to win and a desire to push each other to be better. "We're more connected, more bought in. Everyone wants to see each other succeed. We have more fuel to get better and we're understanding how good of a team we can be with the help of the staff and Coach Ralph. We all just want to accomplish something great this year."

Khamil Pierre goes up for a layup. (Vanderbilt athletics)

Part of success is the ability to push your teammates. For Khamil Pierre, freshman Mikayla Blakes is the one to do it. "I think Mikayla does more for me than I do for myself. I think obviously on the court it shows," Pierre stated. "She helps me get open, she opens up the floor, but to see a kid younger than me who has such a great motor, a great skillset, a great mindset, she inspires me to want to be better." Pierre’s development has been on full display, none more so than in her unforgettable performance against Evansville. The sophomore started the game scoring at ease. She finished the first quarter with 20 points and was just three rebounds shy of a double-double. "The first quarter took me by surprise, just to start off the game as hot as possible. I was talking to Mikayla, I usually feel like I'm a silent killer but I don't normally start off the game that hot as Blakes would do." That hot start never slowed down. Pierre kept it going for the entire 40 minutes. "My mindset for the second quarter was not to take the foot off the gas." That is what she did. By halftime, the forward was sitting with 28 points and 10 rebounds, which had tied her career high in points.

Shea Ralph and Khamil Pierre on the sideline. (Vanderbilt athletics)

When the fourth quarter rolled around, Pierre found herself on the brink of something historic. With 40 points—just two shy of the program’s single-game scoring record—she wasn’t thinking about passing Chantelle Anderson and Ciaja Harbison. "My goal wasn't necessarily to break the record, but I didn't realize it until I had about 40. Then Coach Ralph said, 'Hey, you're about to accomplish something really cool.'" Pierre then sealed her place in Vanderbilt history. Leilani Kapinus lobbed a pass to the right block, where Pierre caught it and put up her 42nd point.

Khamil Pierre in her freshman year against Missouri. (Vanderbilt athletics)