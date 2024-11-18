Khordae Sydnor brings a smile to Vanderbilt football, but keeps his edge

Nashville, TENN--Vanderbilt defensive end Khordae Sydnor can't help but smile. It's not always been sunshine and rainbows in Sydnor's story, but a look at his face throughout any point of it wouldn't indicate that. Rather, it would indicate Sydnor's mindset throughout all of it.

Khordae Sydnor has brought an edge to Vanderbilt football. (Photo by Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

"I feel like I’m blessed man, there’s nothing really that I need to be not smiling about," Sydnor said. "I’m just always in a positive mood." In Sydnor's first season at Vanderbilt, he's doesn't have to force a smile much. The Purdue transfer is a featured piece on what looks to be the best team he's been a part of. Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea sees Sydnor as an essential element of his team's success. Sydnor's four sacks have been impactful, but perhaps his impact has been felt more greatly through his general presence. "It’s hard to imagine this program without him," Lea said. "He’s got respect from his teammates, he’s got the respect of the staff. He’s one of the guys I enjoy celebrating after big wins with the most, he’s got such passion for what we’re doing and belief." Sydnor has always had belief, not only in Vanderbilt, but in himself. That belief was often tested throughout the Purdue transfer's last season as a Boilermaker, when he saw his snaps and numbers take a significant hit after the departure of head coach Jeff Brohm. As head coach Ryan Walters took over for Brohm, Sydnor struggled to find his place within Purdue's new operation. That put the veteran defensive end at a crossroads in his career. That crossroads led him to Vanderbilt, where he was rejuvenated in his role as well as his perspective. "I guess I didn’t fit the scheme as they thought, that’s out of my control," Sydnor said. "I’m so grateful for the journey. I learned so much about myself and how this football stuff works. I’m just grateful for it and that I’m in a better position now." Even before Sydnor found a "better position" for himself, he leaned on his attitude to guide him through. Sydnor kept smiling. "I try to keep a smile on my face through tough times because tough times don’t last, tough people do," Sydnor said. "I’m a big believer in that."

Sydnor keeps smiling through it all. (Photo by Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Sydnor lasted. The Vanderbilt defensive end developed that toughness largely through his upbringing. Sydnor is still a Harlem, New York, kid at heart. That's easy for those around him to see. “As New York guys have edge, Khordae has edge," Lea said. The Harlem native takes pride in that edge. The city known for its jazz and impact on American music and art had a different element that impacted the Vanderbilt defensive end. "It’s a tough city so it’s just ingrained in me to just grind," Sydnor said. "Be aware, hustle, nobody’s gonna give nothing to you…it’s fast paced, just keep working, that’s all I know." Even while those externally pushed Sydnor off to the side in his final season at Purdue, he knew he had more within him. Perhaps being counted out the way he was allowed him to unlock what he has at Vanderbilt. "Anytime you get doubted or people think you can’t do nothing it gives you a little bit more fuel," Sydnor said. "It’s just really about me and knowing what I can do so I feel like everything is just about me and just knowing what I can do." The 6-foot-4 defensive end knows that others may not see it, but believes that he is an NFL player. A moment like that would be full circle for the Harlem native.

Vanderbilt has needed Sydnor's voice down the stretch of the season. (Photo by Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

Sydnor got a taste of what his future could be like as a kid. Back then, now Vanderbilt defensive end was personally invited to the Super Bowl by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after his entry into a contest put on by NFL films. "My dad and I were watching Thursday Night Football and a commercial came on the TV, ‘together we make football’ and my dad was like ‘let’s do it,’" Sydnor said. "My dad is a videographer so he edits videos and stuff like that. He created a little story for me, we submitted it and I got a call back from NFL Films and we entered the contest." That entry didn't meet the vote threshold required to get Sydnor to the matchup between the Seahawks and Patriots. Goodell made an exception, though.

Roger Goodell and Sydnor pose for a picture ahead of the Super Bowl. (Photo by Sydnor's commitment video)

As a result, Sydnor accompanied the commissioner at the NFL headquarters and sat next to him to take in the action at Metlife Stadium. Perhaps most notably, the Harlem native was escorted around Super Bowl media day to meet Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor, quarterback Russell Wilson, receiver Percey Harvin as well as NFL Hall of Famers Champ Bailey, Randy Moss and Deion Sanders. "I was smiling ear to ear everywhere I went," Sydnor said. "You dream of being around those guys. Obviously I played football when I was younger and those are the guys I played on the video game with so it’s unexplainable with words. It was just a great feeling, man."

Sydnor and Goodell sit together at the Super Bowl. (Photo by Sydnor's commitment video)