Kobe Brown talks new Vanderbilt interest
Kobe Brown should be a familiar name to Vanderbilt fans. He received an offer when Bryce Drew was still in town. He later committed to Texas A&M, but opened his recruitment back up when Billy Kenne...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news