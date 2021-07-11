Kumar Rocker taken 10th overall by the Mets

Vanderbilt right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker was taken by the New York Mets with the 10th overall pick of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

Rocker, a first-ream All-American and one of three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award, went 14-4 with a 2.73 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 122 innings this season. He had a 2.89 ERA over 236 2/3 career innings, with 321 strikeouts, at Vanderbilt.

Rocker was the 2019 College World Series Most Outstanding Player after he led the Commodores to the national title that year. HIs most memorable moment that season was a 19-strikeout no-hitter against Duke in an elimination game in a super regional.

"I anticipate struggles and a lot of learning, and I'm excited to do it, especially with [New York]," Rocker told the MLB Network, when asked about entering pro baseball.

He leaves Vanderbilt as one of the greatest athletes in school history in any sport.

Rocker would likely have been a first-rounder out of Georgia's North Oconee High School in 2018, but instead made it known he was attending Vanderbilt. The Colorado Rockies took him in the 38th round anyway.

Rocker's teammate, Jack Leiter, went second overall to Texas.