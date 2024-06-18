Lea made it clear that Langston Patterson, who was selected to the preseason All-SEC fourth team, will make a significant impact in 2024.

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea didn't mince words when talking about one of his defensive focal points.

"He's got a chance to be one of the best linebackers in our conference," Lea said of Patterson in the spring. "That has to be a goal of his."

Patterson's end to the 2023 campaign showed that a statement like that isn't blind hope, it's something that's got a chance to come to fruition.

Vanderbilt's defense that otherwise struggled mightily got a significant boost from Patterson as he led the team with 74 tackles, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, recorded a sack and recorded an interception.

Patterson was all over the field on a defense that needed someone to be badly. Who knows where that group would've been without Patterson.

"The progress he's made over two years has been really impressive," Lea said. "He's a leader for this program and he's a leader for our defense."

It feels as if that leadership isn't only something that Lea needs on the field. He also needs it in the way that Patterson has bought into his program.

As Vanderbilt's roster turned over in the transfer portal, it felt as if Patterson could've put his name in and had his pick of destinations.

The rising junior stayed, though.

"At the end of the day Vanderbilt is my home," Patterson said in the spring. "You always have to take a step back and assess but really there was no wavering."

Lea acknowledges that conversations like he and Patterson had about the transfer portal are normal ones that have to be had nowadays.

The fourth-year head coach knew deep down that Patterson’s decision would be the one that seems to be more and more uncommon in today’s college game.

“Thrilled to have him back and a part of this, but that was never in doubt in my mind,” Lea said. “Those conversations aren’t special, they’re embedded in the yearly cycle now.

“Those conversations happen with everyone in the program. Langston signed up to help us build this program and he’s a tough and loyal guy. I’m just thrilled to have him with us.”

With that decision, Patterson immediately becomes a focal point for Lea's group in 2024.

He's no longer the talented guy behind a few older guys, he's no longer just one of the Patterson brothers or the Nashville guy, he's Langston Patterson and an expected star.

For Vanderbilt's defense to take a leap it needs Patterson and CJ Taylor to fufill those roles of stardom.