Langston Patterson to miss Vanderbilt's matchup with Kentucky

Patterson was one of Vanderbilt's three SEC Media Day representatives and has 36 tackles through five games in 2024.

Lexington, KY-- Vanderbilt captain Langston Patterson will miss its matchup with Kentucky, per the SEC's availability report.

Vanderbilt will also be without cornerback Mark Davis as well as offensive lineman Grayson Morgan.

Safety CJ Taylor, offensive lineman Chase Mitchell, defensive end Boubacar Diakite, defensive lineman Yilanan Ouattara and linebacker Bryan Longwell will all play after previously being listed on the availability report.

As a result of Patterson's absence, Notre Dame transfer Prince Kollie as well as junior linebacker Bryce Cowan will be expected to take on expanded roles against Kentucky's offense. That offense ranks second to last in the conference in total offense.

Vanderbilt remains a 12.5-point underdog in Saturday's contest.