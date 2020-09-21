LB Michael Mincey commits to the Commodores
The Commodores added another talented piece to their defense on Monday in Ware County (Ga.) linebacker Michael Mincey, who announced his verbal pledge to Vanderbilt.
The three-star prospect chose the Commodores over the likes of South Carolina, Mississippi State, Georgia Southern, Army, and others.
As a junior, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound prospect tallied 100 tackles, three sacks, and four forced fumbles while earning 2-AAAAA, All-Region honors.
Mincey becomes the 15th overall commitment in Vanderbilt's 2021 recruiting class and the second linebacker pledge - joining Copley (Oh.) product Antoine Campbell, Jr.
I am officially committed to @VandyFootball ‼️ I thank God for this opportunity 🙏. Without him none of this is possible. I would like to thank my Mom for pushing me to be my best. #AnchorDown @coachderekmason @CoachTedRoof @coachstrick20@coachboyett @WareFootball pic.twitter.com/D2cFqEXnRM— Michael Mincey (@MMincey33) September 21, 2020