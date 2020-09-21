 Vanderbilt Football Recruiting - Linebacker Michael Mincey commits to the Commodores
LB Michael Mincey commits to the Commodores

Sean Williams
The Commodores added another talented piece to their defense on Monday in Ware County (Ga.) linebacker Michael Mincey, who announced his verbal pledge to Vanderbilt.

The three-star prospect chose the Commodores over the likes of South Carolina, Mississippi State, Georgia Southern, Army, and others.

As a junior, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound prospect tallied 100 tackles, three sacks, and four forced fumbles while earning 2-AAAAA, All-Region honors.

Mincey becomes the 15th overall commitment in Vanderbilt's 2021 recruiting class and the second linebacker pledge - joining Copley (Oh.) product Antoine Campbell, Jr.

