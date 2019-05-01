LB target Devyn Curtis details Vandy visit and recruiting
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) linebacker Devyn Curtis was one of Vanderbilt's key targets that was back on campus this past weekend as the Commodores held their own draft on West End to correlate with ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news