Lee Dort ready to make immediate impact at Vandy
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Hoover, Ala. - Vanderbilt commit Lee Dort wants to make an immediate impact for the Commodores as soon as he steps foot on campus next year. On Saturday, he proved he's well on his way with his sho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news