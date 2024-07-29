From a young age, Leilani Kapinus played basketball in a way people would describe as "fearless."

You wouldn't know it now, but basketball was not the Madison, Wisconsin, native's first love, it was gymnastics, up until Kapinus literally outgrew the sport.

That is when her father, who formerly played football at the University of North Carolina, enrolled his third-grade daughter in basketball.

"I really wanted to be a gymnast, then I got too tall. My dad put me in basketball so I tried it out to see if I liked it, and I liked it."

Not only did Kapinus enjoy the sport, but it was apparent she had grit, even at a young age.

"Everyone always described me as the kid who wasn't scared."

Growing up in Wisconsin, Kapinus played for a local travel basketball team, but they never went far for tournaments. After making the switch heading into her junior year, the guard received a lot of attention.

"I didn't really get recruited until I was a junior in high school. Then, I switched AAU teams and really got exposure."

Coming out of high school, ESPN ranked her No. 32 in the Class of 2020. The five-star chose Penn State due to Carolyn Kieger, who had recruited the guard since she was in the eighth grade.