Jack Leiter and four relievers combined to lead Vanderbilt to a 1-0 win over Wright State in the second game of a Monday doubleheader at Hawkins Field.

Jack Leiter threw five shutout innings on Monday. (VUCommodores.com)

Leiter struck out eight over five innings, picking up his first win of 2021, while Ethan Smith notched his first save. The only run came in the fifth, when Enrique Bradfield Jr. reached on a bunt single, took third on a Jayson Gonzalez single tan then scored on Jack Bulger's ground-out to the right side. Vandy (2-0) out-hit Wright State 8-2, and neither team was charged an error. Gonzalez led the team with three hits. The Commodores didn't play Friday, Saturday or Sunday due to snow and ice on the field, and beat the visiting Raiders by a 14-1 score in Monday's first game. Vandy faces Western Kentucky on Wednesday at Hawkins Field at 4:30 Central, a game originally scheduled for Tuesday.

Leiter electric in 2021 debut

The radar gun the SEC Network used read "98," "99" and "100," repeatedly, during the first inning when Leiter was on the hill. Leiter himself didn't think the gun was accurate, but one thing everyone agreed on was that Leiter's fastball was special no matter the velocity. Teammate Kumar Rocker joked afterwards about how nasty Rocker's stuff was, and used the word "disrespectful" with regards to how Leiter hurled it to the plate, pitch after pitch, early on. The sophomore struck out the side a 14-pitch first inning inning. In the second, he got two strikeouts sandwiched around an infield pop-up in the second and then got a K and a ground-out and another infield pop-up to remain perfect through three. He didn’t allow a runner until he hit No. 3 hitter Tyler Black in the foot with two outs in the fourth. He lost the no-hitter with two outs in the fifth when sixth-place hitter Alex Alders laced an opposite-field single to right. Leiter threw 69 pitches before being removed after the fifth. Afterward, Leiter said he didn't necessarily plan to be that fastball-heavy early, but the pitch just worked, while adding that his curve wasn't working as well as he'd hoped. He also added he had a lot of trust in his defense. "Fill the (strike zone) up and make (the defense) do the work," he added later when asked the thought process behind his outing.

Four relievers do their job

Had the series gone three games as planned, sophomore Thomas Schultz would have started Game 3. Instead, Schultz got the ball right after Leiter departed. He got behind the 8-ball immediately when Julian Greenwell led of with a double and took third on Jay Luikart's ground-out. But Schultz fanned Damon Dues losing and then got Quincy Hamilton swinging to keep the Raiders off the scoreboard. That part was unscripted, but what wasn't was coach Tim Corbin's use of Nick Maldonado in the seventh, Luke Murphy in the eighth and Ethan Smith in the ninth. "We need to see those players pitch in those circumstances," Corbin said later. We expected Smith would close, and excepting a one-out walk to No. 3 hitter Tyler Black, Smith did the job as hoped, striking out the last two hitters of the day. (The Commodores seemed to pitch around Black, who drew four of Wright State's eight walks in the doubleheader.) Maldonado also had a tough starters he went 3-2 on the first three hitters he faced. That was not something expected--Maldonado has a reputation for pounding the zone--but the sophomore got out of it with a strikeout and a pair of infield ground balls. Pitch for pitch, Murphy's outing was as electric as any a Vanderbilt pitcher had all day. Murphy alternated a mid-90s four-seam fastball with a slurve and Wright State never came close to squaring up any of Murphy's 14 pitches. He struck out the side in the eighth.

Romero makes collegiate debut

Second-year catcher Max Romero started behind the plate in his first career appearance. The highlight of Romero's day came in the fourth, when Leiter hit Black with two outs. Romero threw a bullet to Carter Young at second to nail Black in the only steal the Raiders attempted all day. Romero came to bat just three times; he struck out in the second and sixth, and walked in the fourth.

Cooper Davis update