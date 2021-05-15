Leiter gets right as Vandy bombs Rebels on Saturday

Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter is back, and from the looks of things Saturday, maybe as good as ever.

Leiter (8-2) threw six innings and struck out 13, and six Commodores hit home runs as Vanderbilt bombed Ole Miss, 13-2, at Swayze Field on Saturday afternoon.

Isaiah Thomas hit two home runs for Vanderbilt, and Dominic Keegan, Spencer Jones, Troy LaNeve, Parker Noland and Carter Young also homered for the 'Dores, who evened the series at a game apiece.

Right-hander Chris McElvain finished the last three innings, allowing one run with four strikeouts to get his second save. Leiter (8-2) picked up the win.

Vanderbilt (36-11, 17-8) evened the series at a game apiece, and remains a half-game back of Tennessee in the Southeastern Conference's Eastern Division standings. The Vols beat Arkansas earlier in the day and pulled even with Arkansas for the overall lead.

Vanderbilt out-hit the Rebels, 13-5, and left just five on vs. Ole Miss's 10.

However. as is part for the course with Vanderbilts offense, the Commodores struggled the first time through the order against Rebel starter Derek Diamond. Diamond faced the minimum through the first three innings, excepting a Thomas blast to left-center, which just snuck over the wall to give Vandy a 1-0 lead.

But the dam burst in the fourth, when Keegan lofted a homer just out to left-center to score Young, who'd walked.

Four batters later, Jones launchd a no-doubter just to the right of the batter's eye in center, scoring Noland and giving Vandy a 5-0 advantage.

LaNeve added a solo homer in the fifth, that one also barely clearing the wall, but to right-center, that one, off right-hander Tyler Myers.

Noland added a three-run homer to left in the seventh, that one also off Myers.

Young hit one out to left off Brandon Johnson in the eighth, and Thomas did the same in the ninth.

Ole Miss got solo runs off Leiter in the sixth and McElwain in the eighth.