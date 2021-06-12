Leiter pitches Vandy into Omaha

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter allowed one run and struck out 10 over seven innings, lifting the Commodores to a 4-1 win over East Carolina at Hawkins Field in the Nashville Super Regional on Saturday.

Shortstop Carter Young's two-out single in the fifth provided the game's first two runs. The Commodores added two more in the ninth on a two-out RBI single by Enrique Bradfield Jr. and a bases-loaded walk to Dominic Keegan.

But it was the dominant pitching of Leiter and Nick Maldonado--the latter pitched two perfect innings to get his eighth save--that set everything up. The Commodores allowed one runner to second base in the two-game series, that coming on Josh Moylan's homer to right off Leiter in the seventh.

"We needed a very good pitching performance," Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said. "Jack has done that throughout the year he’s as good as it gets. … that had to happen today in order for us to have a chance.

That sets up the Commodores' fifth trip to the College World Series. They'll head to Omaha, Neb. as the defending national champions after winning it in 2019.

"It’s an amazing feeling," Leiter said. "This is why to come to Vanderbilt, for moments like this. The season would have felt incomplete if we didn’t make it this far. I’m just happy for the team and can’t wait to celebrate with them."

Vandy awaits the winner of the Tucson Super Regional, where Ole Miss and Arizona play, as its opening-game opponent. Arizona knocked off the Rebels, 9-3, in Friday night's first game.

The game was scoreless until the top of the fifth when ECU starter Carson Whisenhunt started to lose his control of the strike zone on a humid, 91-degree day and walked Javier Vaz and Jayson Gonzalez on 3-2 pitches.

The Pirates then went to right-handed reliever Matt Bridges, who struck Bradfield Jr. looking on another 3-2 pitch. But both stole a base on the play and then Young, who watched four sliders (taking two for balls) before whacking a fifth foul down first.

And so with that, ECU tried something--a 92-mile-an-hour fastball--and paid for it when Young dumped it into right center as two runs scored.

Bradfield added a two-out RBI double in the ninth off righty Cam Colmore, keeping the inning alive for a fourth run.