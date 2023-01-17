Nashville-TENN- It was never going to be easy for Vanderbilt to turn things around, but Jerry Stackhouse and his team received news that will make things much more difficult as the Commodores look to put together an NCAA tournament rèsumè.

The Commodores were without veteran forward Liam Robbins on Tuesday night, Robbins is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with an ankle sprain.

Throughout the early part of the season, Robbins has performed well enough to warrant being named Vanderbilt's best player.

The 7-footer leads Vanderbilt in points per game, assists per game, and blocks per game. The senior forward has also emerged as one of the vocal leaders in Vanderbilt's locker room.

With the loss of Robbins, Vanderbilt will be forced to turn largely to the 3-ball the rest of the way as it looks to make a run at postseason play.

Vanderbilt will miss Robbins' shot blocking in particular, Vanderbilt's big man ranks fourth in the country in blocked shots per game and would have provided much-needed rim protection against the prolific backcourts of the Southeastern Conference.

Senior forward Quentin Millora-Brown and Freshman forward Lee Dort will likely pick up the majority of the minutes that Robbins would have played. Coach Jerry Stackhouse also mentioned opting to go with a smaller lineup at times to add flexibility without Robbins in the lineup.

Robbins has expressed confidence in the pair previously by describing Vanderbilt's frontcourt as "deep," but Millora-Brown and Dort will face a test unlike one that they have previously this season as they aim to fill the 22.1 minutes per game that Robbins charts.







