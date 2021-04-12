Vanderbilt got much-needed good news when Minnesota center Liam Robbins announced on Monday that he's transferring to Vanderbilt.

The Davenport, Iowa native announced the decision on his Instagram page, as other media outlets then reported the news.

The Iowa native Vanderbilt picked the Commodores over Iowa. The 7-footer, who spent his first two seasons at Drake before transferring to Minnesota last season.

Stackhouse and #Vanderbilt land the commitment of 7'0" Minnesota transfer Liam Robbins. Averaged 12 PPG, 7 RPG and 2.7 BLK in 23 starts this past year for the Gophers. He will have two years of eligibility remaining and figures to start from day one.

Robbins provides a much-needed piece for the Commodores, who went 9-16 last year and finished last in the Southeastern Conference according to winning percentage in league games (3-13, .188).

Vanderbilt particularly had trouble on the defensive end, ranking 136th in the country in Ken Pomeroy's defensive efficiency. Pomeroy calculated the Commodores with a 7.3% block rate, which ranked 234th in the country a season ago.

Robbins had an 11.0% block rate last year, which, according to Pomeroy, ranked 15th in the country.

Robbins wasn't as good offensively (103.8 offensive rating, 48.3% effective field goal mark) but ranked 69th in America at drawing fouls (5.8 per 40 minutes) while converting 69.4% at the line.

He also showed the ability to stretch the floor, canning 17 3-pointers (32.7%).

Robbins sprained his ankle and missed Minnesota's last six games. Without him, the Gophers (14-15) won just once.

The Commodores have lost center Clevon Brown, wings Max Evans and D.J. Harvey, combo guard Isaac McBride and center Ejike Obinna to the transfer portal. Brown (FIU), Evans (TCU), Harvey (Detroit) and Obinna (St. Joe's) have already found new schools.

Point guard Scotty Pippen Jr., who led the Commodores in scoring (20.8 ppg), assists (107) and steals (39), declared for the NBA Draft last week, but announced he's not signing with an agent, leaving open the possibility for return.

