Local 2024 DL Hank Weber checks out Vandy's spring practice

Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) 2024 defensive end Hank Weber already has offers from Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky on his resume. He's also drawing plenty of interest from other power five programs as well.

Vanderbilt is a program the three-star prospect is familiar with, having camped with the Commodores last summer. Weber recently returned to West End to take one of Vanderbilt's first spring practice sessions and he was impressed with what he saw.

"Honestly, the energy at the practice stood out and how the coaches really were hands on and doing everything that the players were doing. Especially Coach (Larry) Black, he showed his players exactly what to do, and that really spoke volumes to me."