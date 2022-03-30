Local 2024 DL Hank Weber checks out Vandy's spring practice
Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) 2024 defensive end Hank Weber already has offers from Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky on his resume. He's also drawing plenty of interest from other power five programs as well.
Vanderbilt is a program the three-star prospect is familiar with, having camped with the Commodores last summer. Weber recently returned to West End to take one of Vanderbilt's first spring practice sessions and he was impressed with what he saw.
"Honestly, the energy at the practice stood out and how the coaches really were hands on and doing everything that the players were doing. Especially Coach (Larry) Black, he showed his players exactly what to do, and that really spoke volumes to me."
Weber developed a relationship with the Commodores' previous defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield. His latest trip to Vandy gave him a lot more one-on-one time with the coaching staff, in particularly new defensive line coach Larry Black.
"I just love how he really does show how he cares about his players. He gets on to them for messing up, but he walks through what they did wrong and not only would he walk through, he would do the drill just as fast and as well as the players. After the practice, he even took the time to talk through some things with me. A great coach and man in my opinion."
Along with Vanderbilt, schools like Northwestern, Tennessee, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Western Kentucky are also expressing interest.
Weber said Northwestern wants him to camp this summer while he plans to visit the rest of the schools mentioned in the coming weeks.
*****
- Talk about it inside the COMMODORE WAR ROOM
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Libsyn
- Subscribe to our YOUTUBE CHANNEL
- Follow us on Twitter: @VandySports, @ChrisLee70, @SeanW_Rivals, @JAngel_Rivals, @Sam_Phalen
- Like us on FACEBOOK
- SUBSCRIBE to VandySports.com