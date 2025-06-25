Logan Johnstone Talks Vanderbilt Commitment, Goals, and Growth

One week into the 2025 Cape League Baseball season, here are some takeaways and early returns for the VandyBoys
While there is a solid foundation laid, Tim Corbin has some massive gaps to fill this offseason.
Will & Trevor are back to discuss Diego Pavia's recent Bussin' With The Boys appearance and answer premium questions
A judge denied Zakai Zeigler's Injunction for a 5th year, let's take a look at the ruling from a real legal perspective
The ultimate VandyBoys rooting guide for the 2025 Cape Cod League
One week into the 2025 Cape League Baseball season, here are some takeaways and early returns for the VandyBoys
While there is a solid foundation laid, Tim Corbin has some massive gaps to fill this offseason.
Will & Trevor are back to discuss Diego Pavia's recent Bussin' With The Boys appearance and answer premium questions