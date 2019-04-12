Texas wide receiver Logan Kyle, a three-star prospect, committed to Vanderbilt on Friday, per his

Kyle, who plays at Tomball (Texas) High School, becomes the third commit in VU's 2020 class. He reported 23 offers.

According to MaxPreps, Kyle caught 48 passes for 1,102 yards and 12 touchdowns this past season.

Kyle joins Texas quarterback Ken Seals, who committed earlier in this month, as 2020 prep stars from the Lone Star State in the class.

VU inked Rockwall, Texas's Anfernee Orji in last year's class.