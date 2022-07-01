London Humphreys stays home, commits to Vandy

The speedy, in-state prospect is coming off an official visit to Vanderbilt back on June 24th-26th and chose the Commodores over Virginia, where he also took an official with in June.

Vanderbilt added more firepower to the offensive side of the ball on Friday with the commitment of CPA (Tenn.) wide receiver London Humphreys .

"They got a lot of good things going for them," Humphreys said of his pledge to Vandy. "It's just been tough in the past. They obviously play in a tough conference. They got this whole new coaching staff, which I believe is very, very promising with everything they have going on with all the players. Obviously, playing in the SEC and they are a smart school - that's a big thing. This is my home in Nashville, but it's kind of a different bubble near campus. It's a pretty enjoyable place to live at too."

Humphreys had been to Vanderbilt multiple times previously, but loved hanging out with the players during his official visit and that was a big selling point for him.

"My host for the weekend was Gamarion Carter. I've actually worked with him a couple of times before during the offseason. He's really cool and I've gotten to know him a good bit. Obviously, Langston Patterson, he came in this summer and attended the same high school as me. His brother, Kane (Patterson), I got to talk to a couple of times. I got to talk to AJ Swann a good bit. Will Sheppard, one of their best wideouts, I got to hang out with him a lot. So, I got to talk to most of the team and be around them and it was really good."

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect is coming off his first year of playing football, but offers a ton of athleticism and speed at the position.

Humphreys is also a star on the track, taking home TSSAA Division II-AA state championships in the long jump, 200 and 100-meter events during the spring. He also helped his high school team claim the 4x100 meter relay.

Vandy now has 10 total commitments in the 2023 class and Humphreys becomes the fourth wide receiver to pledge to the Commodores, joining Maureice Sherrill, Duran Parish, and Kenric Lanier.