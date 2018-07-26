Looking at the 2020 in-state targets
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The 2020 class in the state of Tennessee will once again be loaded, so far Vanderbilt has extended ten offers to prospects that span across the state. VandySports.com takes a closer look at each ta...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news