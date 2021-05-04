The middle innings proved disastrous for Vanderbilt, as the Commodores fell 7-2 to Louisville at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, Ky., on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cardinals had just five hits, but they came at the right time as they left just two men on base. Louisville scored two in the fourth and four in the fifth, which proved to be enough.

Vanderbilt out-hit Louisville, 6-5, but left nine runners on.

Louisville stars Alex Binelas and Henry Davis both homered.

Dominic Keegan and Spencer Jones homered for Vanderbilt (32-10), which is now in a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2018.

The Commodores hadn't lost consecutive games all season until losing the last two at Florida over the weekend. Vandy also suffered its first mid-week loss since 2019.

Freshman Christian Little took the loss, going five innings while allowing six runs, all earned.

Little was one of four freshmen who threw. Davis hit his off Donye Evans, who faced just one hitter.

Vanderbilt took a 1-0 lead on Keegan's homer in the top of the fourth, but it quickly fell apart from there.

Jones's home run was the first of his career.