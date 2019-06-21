Here are pitch counts, by game, for Louisville and Vanderbilt pitchers in the College World Series.

The Cardinals will start right-hander Luke Smith against Vanderbilt, according to the Louisville Courier Journal's Cameron Teague Robinson. Smith threw 129 pitchers over 8 1/3 innings in the Cards' Sunday elimination game win over Illinois State two weekends again, which was his last appearance.

Coach Dan McDonnell isn't afraid to use lots of arms, using 11 in Louisville's five games of the Louisville Regional. Of the 13 arms listed above, only Garrett Schmeltz and Jack Perkins didn't throw, but Schmeltz threw five pitches on Thursday and also fired 26 in a super regional blowout game.

Perkins's non-usage is a mystery.There is no mention of injury on the Internet or Twitter. The freshman is considered a potential first-rounder in 2021, and started against Vandy in the regular-season meeting, where he went three innings and allowed two runs. However, Perkins has pitched just once since May 14, that in one scoreless inning against Clemson in the ACC Tournament on May 23.

With hard-throwing Michael McAvene serving a four-game suspension due to a comment he made to an umpire in the regional, McDonnell used Michael Kirian often in his place. Kirian threw three outings in five regional games, throwing 21, six and 24 pitches in those appearances.