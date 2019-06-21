Louisville/Vanderbilt pitching tracker, notes
Here are pitch counts, by game, for Louisville and Vanderbilt pitchers in the College World Series.
|Pitcher (Th)
|G1 (Su.)
|G2 (Tu)
|G2 (W)
|G3 (Th)
|G4 (F)
|
SP1 Detmers (L)
|
102
|
2
|
SP2 Miller (R)
|
64
|
SP3 Bennett (L)
|
69
|
SP4 Smith (R)
|
*
|
CL McAvene (R)
|
|
41
|
RP1 Kirian (L)
|
20
|
|
23
|
RP2 Elliott (L)
|
|
32
|
RP3 Hoeing (R)
|
18
|
38
|
RP4 Perkins (R)
|
RP5 Smiddy (R)
|
RP6 Poland (R)
|
27
|
RP7 Schmeltz (L)
|
5
|
RP8 Lohman (L)
The Cardinals will start right-hander Luke Smith against Vanderbilt, according to the Louisville Courier Journal's Cameron Teague Robinson. Smith threw 129 pitchers over 8 1/3 innings in the Cards' Sunday elimination game win over Illinois State two weekends again, which was his last appearance.
Coach Dan McDonnell isn't afraid to use lots of arms, using 11 in Louisville's five games of the Louisville Regional. Of the 13 arms listed above, only Garrett Schmeltz and Jack Perkins didn't throw, but Schmeltz threw five pitches on Thursday and also fired 26 in a super regional blowout game.
Perkins's non-usage is a mystery.There is no mention of injury on the Internet or Twitter. The freshman is considered a potential first-rounder in 2021, and started against Vandy in the regular-season meeting, where he went three innings and allowed two runs. However, Perkins has pitched just once since May 14, that in one scoreless inning against Clemson in the ACC Tournament on May 23.
With hard-throwing Michael McAvene serving a four-game suspension due to a comment he made to an umpire in the regional, McDonnell used Michael Kirian often in his place. Kirian threw three outings in five regional games, throwing 21, six and 24 pitches in those appearances.
|Pitcher
|G1 (Su)
|G2 (W)
|G3 (F)
|
SP1 Fellows (R)
|
98
|
SP2 Rocker (R)
|
95
|
SP3 Hickman (R)
|
*
|
SP4 Raby (R)
|
24
|
CL Brown (R)
|
20
|
26
|
RP1 Fisher (L)
|
RP2 Eder (L)
|
RP3 Smith (R)
|
RP4 King (L)
|
7
|
RP5 Franklin (L)
|
RP6 Gillis (L)
|
RP7 Huff (R)
Though Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin declined to name a Game 3 starter on Wednesday, Mason Hickman, who has been in that role recently, should be the guy. Hickman threw 73 pitches over 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs (both earned) in VU's 6-2 win at Louisville on May 7. A.J. Franklin (2 1/3 scoreless) had his best outing of the season in that game, and Tyler Brown closed it with a perfect ninth.
Hickman threw 91 pitches over four innings in his last outing (Duke, two Sundays ago) while Patrick Raby (36 pitches) came on after Hickman.
The Commodores played three games in each of the Nashville Regional and the Nashville Super Regional and did not throw any pitcher more than once in either series.