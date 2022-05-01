Lowndes (Ga.) CB Kevis Thomas the latest commitment for Vandy

Lowndes (Ga.) cornerback Kevis Thomas already had plans to take a summer official to Vanderbilt, but the Commodores' staff got the talented three-star prospect on West End this weekend which resulted in a commitment.

“I have a good connection with them. Right before the 7-on-7 season started, they hit me up and offered," Thomas told Rivals.com national analyst Ryan Wright of his relationship with Vandy last month. "They’ve been telling me about their place, how good it is there with football and outside of football. We have a linebacker from Lowndes that went to play there two years ago. It sounds like a place that I want to go to. “

Thomas chose the Commodores over the likes of Michigan State, Iowa State, and Louisville - programs he was also considering taking official visits to this summer.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect becomes the fifth overall commitment for Vanderbilt in the 2023 recruiting class - joining running back Sedrick Alexander of Lyndon B. Johnson (Tex.), tight end Julien Randolph of Independence (Va.), linebacker Ethan Crisp of Mt. Juliet (Tenn.), and quarterback Reece Mooney of Denham Springs (La.)