LSU slams the door on Vandy Friday to take the series

For the second-straight night, Vanderbilt was uncompetitive from the beginning as LSU came to Hawkins Field and smashed the Commodores (35-18, 14-15 Southeastern Conference) 8-3, on Friday night.

The Tigers (36-18, 15-14) jumped out to a 5-0 lead against starter Christian Little after an inning and a half. LSU center fielder Dylan Crews provided three of those runs with home runs, the first coming on Little’s first pitch of the night.

Third baseman Parker Noland provided the only offensive highlight of the night until the ninth with a home run to left, one that looked like a pop-up off the bat but kept carrying and would up well over the big wall in left.

In that ninth, Javier Vaz hit a two-run homer to right off LSU reliever Jacob Hasty.

Spencer Jones added three singles for the Commodores, who otherwise didn’t have an extra-base hit.

The difference in the teams, much as it was on Thursday, was that LSU threw strikes and put the ball in play with authority, while Vanderbilt did not.

Little, making his much-anticipated first start of the season, simply couldn’t find the zone, He threw just 31 of his 61 pitches for strikes, walking five and allowing four hits and six runs (all earned) in 3 2/3 innings.

LSU starter Ty Floyd had no such issues. The right-hander threw 48 of his 79 pitches for strikes, striking out seven and walking none. He went 5 1/3 innings and picked up the win.

Vandy’s lone bright spot may have been Nick Maldonado, who for spells looked like the Maldonado of 2021. Maldonado allowed Little’s run to score in the fourth, then the junior pitched around two walks and a hit batsman of his own to get out of further trouble.

The right-hander then struck out five hitters over the next two innings, allowing only a hit batsman in the fifth. However, LSU touched him for two runs in the seventh thanks to a pair of doubles from Tre' Morgan and Cade Doughty.

His final line: two runs allowed (both earned), eight strikeouts, two walks and four hits.

LSU waxed Vanderbilt 13-2 on Thursday, rapping out 16 hits (including five home runs) while taking six walks and reaching base one more time after being hit.

The Commodores are expected to start Chris McElvain at 1 Central on Saturday, which will be the final game of the regular season.