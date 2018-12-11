Vanderbilt has named Malcolm Turner as David Williams' successor as its athletic director. VU chancellor Nick Zeppos confirmed this with a tweet on Tuesday morning:

I'm proud to announce Malcolm Turner as Vanderbilt’s new vice chancellor for athletics & university affairs & athletics director. He is a transformative leader with a proven record of elevating teams nationally. Welcome to Vanderbilt, Malcolm! #AnchorDown https://t.co/5U5whM8IAT pic.twitter.com/rtbCpwEwsM

Turner comes from the NBA G League, where he's served as its president since November 2014. During his tenure, the league has grown to 26 teams for the 2017-18 season and had more expansion plans to fulfill a goal of having 30 teams.



Before his time with the NBA, Turner was a managing director of the golf division at Wasserman Media Group. Prior to that, Turner served in Wasserman's consulting division as managing director, creating and managing sports, entertainment, venue and new product launch strategies for leading corporate brands and properties.

Before his experience at Wasserman, Turner was the senior vice president for North Carolina based sports and entertainment consulting firm OnSport. There he managed strategy for clients like American Express, Nokia, Travelers, and Northern Trust while also managing event marketing of numerous PGA tour events.

Turner earned his joint J.D./M.B.A degrees from Harvard University. While there, Turner worked with NBA President of Marketing and Media and consulted with the President of Major League Baseball Properties.

Turner earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from UNC Chapel Hill.