It's hard to win in the modern SEC. It's particularly difficult in year one of turning a program around that looked to be deep in college basketball's abyss.

Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington has certainly embraced that belief.

If Byington's team were plopped into last year's SEC, it would've been the third most experienced group in the league. It's got a sixth-year senior, three fifth-year seniors and just four scholarship underclassmen.

The first-year coach has taken notice of the way his guys know the ropes, the way they understand things and the way they operate.

"They just act more like men compared to boys," Byington said. "You expect somebody who’s 22 or 23 years old to act way different than somebody who’s 18. I think it’s the same thing when there’s a group of them.

“They know how to practice, they know how to prep, they know how to get their bodies ready."

The intensity has come out in practice for Byington's old group, but when the old gym gets lit up and the weather gets cold it will be a different type of test.

Byington acknowledges that he doesn't necessarily know how his group will respond.

"The personality of the team I don’t even think will be developed until probably after we’ve went against a few opponents," Byington said. "The entire personality I don’t think I’ll even know until a team goes on an 8-2 run against us or we’re in a road game and it’s a tough environment and we’re like ‘what are we like right now.’”

What will help the resiliency of Byington's team is being player led. The former James Madison and Georgia Southern coach has found that to be a non negotiable throughout his career.

If Byington still has to be the motivator and alpha in February...Uh. Oh.

“The good teams are [player led]," Byington said. "Every team I’ve had that’s been successful has not been coach led and if it’s a coach led team and that’s what it is the majority of the time I think you’re gonna have inconsistent teams."

Vanderbilt is old and likely understands that, now it has to do it.

"I think if it’s a player-led team, which I hope we are, I think they’re gonna hold each other accountable and they’re gonna be about the right things and do the right things. 100% I hope it’s that way.”

The early signs have caught the trained eye of Vanderbilt's coach.