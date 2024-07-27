Mark Byington sits in his office at the top of Memorial Gymnasium and repeats it eight times throughout his 20-minute interview:

"He's a tough guy," Byington says of Tyler Nickel while echoing similar sentiments about Devin McGlockton, A.J. Hoggard and Chris Mañon.

A complement like that seems to be among the most flattering that Byington can muster in his mind. For the first-year Vanderbilt coach that sentence isn't just filler, it's something that he feels can change outcomes and seasons.

"I always have a philosophy, I think toughness wins," Byington says. "I’m just a huge believer in that our season is long and it's a grind and you better have guys that are capable of mental and physical toughness.

"You kinda just also pick up programs that are successful consistently and I don’t know if you ever look at a program that wins one year and is down the next. But if a program is winning consistently I think you’re also going to say ‘look they play with a high level of toughness and that’s just part of them.’”

Byington lauding the number of guys he did as tough doesn't seem to be a coincidence. If Byington couldn't do that, he'd likely feel as if his group was in trouble.

As a result, Vanderbilt's head coach recruited with toughness in mind and approaches each time on the practice floor with that mindset.

“I think it’s two things, I think you better recruit that way and that’s one side of it and then I think the other thing is its gotta be in your culture and what you do every single day."

That mentality comes with what Byington considers a direct correlation to winning and losing.

"There’s toughness plays that dictate the game and people call them 50/50 balls but if it’s split up and it’s 50/50 there’s a chance you might not win and those ones that are 50/50 in a game that you’re doing well you’re getting 75% of them," Byington says. "No matter what school we’re at we need to play with an edge."