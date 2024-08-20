Byington and his team now know what to expect as the SEC released its conference schedule on Tuesday.

Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington will take on the SEC in a way that nobody has yet to before as Texas and Oklahoma join the conference.

Vanderbilt's schedule:

Jan. 4: at LSU

Jan. 7/8 Miss St

Jan. 11: at Mizzou

Jan. 14/15: South Carolina

Jan. 18: Tennessee

Jan. 21/22: at Alabama

Jan. 25: Kentucky

Feb. 1: at Oklahoma

Feb. 4/5: at Florida

Feb. 8: Texas

Feb. 11/12: Auburn

Feb. 15: Tennessee

Feb. 18/19: at Kentucky

Feb. 22: Ole Miss

Feb. 25/26: at Texas A&M

Mar. 1: Missouri

Mar. 4/5: Arkansas

Mar. 8: at Georgia

Notes:

-Vanderbilt will likely have around 10 quad-one opportunities in conference play. The evolution of the SEC has made things more difficult on Vanderbilt in some ways but may also provide opportunity for it to make the tournament with less total wins than in previous years.

-Vanderbilt will face Tennessee, Kentucky and Missouri twice. Both Tennessee games will be on the weekend. It feels as if drawing Tennessee and Kentucky twice is a tough draw. It also feels right, though.

-Former Vanderbilt forward Malik Dia will return to Memorial Gymnasium on Feb. 22. Former Vanderbilt wing Malik Presley will return with former Vanderbilt signee Jamie Vinson on Feb. 2.

-Former Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence will not return to Memorial Gymnasium in his final year of eligibility.