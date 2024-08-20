PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVkJLSjNYMUcwJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURWQktKM1gxRzAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Mark Byington's first SEC schedule released

Joey Dwyer • VandySports
Staff Writer
Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington will take on the SEC in a way that nobody has yet to before as Texas and Oklahoma join the conference.

Byington and his team now know what to expect as the SEC released its conference schedule on Tuesday.

Vanderbilt released its conference schedule on Tuesday. (Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Vanderbilt's schedule:

Jan. 4: at LSU

Jan. 7/8 Miss St

Jan. 11: at Mizzou

Jan. 14/15: South Carolina

Jan. 18: Tennessee

Jan. 21/22: at Alabama

Jan. 25: Kentucky

Feb. 1: at Oklahoma

Feb. 4/5: at Florida

Feb. 8: Texas

Feb. 11/12: Auburn

Feb. 15: Tennessee

Feb. 18/19: at Kentucky

Feb. 22: Ole Miss

Feb. 25/26: at Texas A&M

Mar. 1: Missouri

Mar. 4/5: Arkansas

Mar. 8: at Georgia

Notes:

-Vanderbilt will likely have around 10 quad-one opportunities in conference play. The evolution of the SEC has made things more difficult on Vanderbilt in some ways but may also provide opportunity for it to make the tournament with less total wins than in previous years.

-Vanderbilt will face Tennessee, Kentucky and Missouri twice. Both Tennessee games will be on the weekend. It feels as if drawing Tennessee and Kentucky twice is a tough draw. It also feels right, though.

-Former Vanderbilt forward Malik Dia will return to Memorial Gymnasium on Feb. 22. Former Vanderbilt wing Malik Presley will return with former Vanderbilt signee Jamie Vinson on Feb. 2.

-Former Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence will not return to Memorial Gymnasium in his final year of eligibility.

