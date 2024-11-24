Mark Byington urging Vanderbilt to play together after Drake loss

Charleston, SC--Mark Byington has been giving his team the same message since their first day on the practice floor. The first-year head coach identified what would speed up the progress of his team in year one and emphasized it.

Vanderbilt shot just 4-for-21 from 3-point range on Sunday. (Photo by ESPN)

Advertisement

"They probably only hear it 20-30 times a day," Byington said when referencing sharing the ball. "They make fun of me because I say spacing all the time." Byington's message has gotten across in spurts throughout the course of Vanderbilt's young season, but fell on deaf ears on Sunday night against Drake. As Byington's team had a championship in mind, he felt that it abandoned the principles that can't leave their memory as a result of his repetitious usage of them in the summer. In simpler terms, Vanderbilt didn't move it enough. "We gotta do this thing as a team," Byington said Sunday. Vanderbilt finished Sunday with 15 turnovers and just eight assists while having just one player with three assists or more in its loss to Drake.

Mark Byington and Vanderbilt turned it over 15 times on Sunday. (Photo by ESPN)