Vanderbilt will be short at cornerback this season as it declared Eastern Washington cornerback transfer Marlon Jones out for the season.

“While we are excited for Marlon Jones to join our program, he will remain at home this fall while dealing with a personal health issue," head coach Clark Lea said in a statement. "Marlon is a part of our brotherhood and he will continue to be in our thoughts while we support him from Nashville. We look forward to welcoming him to campus in January.”

Jones appeared in 40 games at Eastern Washington before entering the portal and tallied nine interceptions as well as 23 pass deflections in his career as an Eagle.