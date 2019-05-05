News More News
Martin leads VU past Carolina in Sunday's Game 1

Third baseman Austin Martin had three huge hits in Sunday's Game 1. (Vanderbilt athletics)
Chris Lee
Vanderbilt third baseman Austin Martin had three hits, three runs and three RBIs, leading the Commodores to a 9-3 victory over South Carolina at Founder’s Park in Columbia, S.C., in the first game of a seven-inning game on Sunday afternoon.

Right fielder J.J. Bleday and catcher Philip Clarke each knocked in a pair of runs for Vanderbilt (37-9, 17-6 Southeastern Conference).

Starting pitcher Kumar Rocker (6-4) was the winning pitcher. He went 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one, while Tyler Brown picked up his 10th save.

Martin had key hits in the fifth, sixth and seventh, helping the Commodores break open a tie game.

With the game tied at three in the fifth, Martin led off with a single to left and Bleday walked on a 3-2 pitch. A double steal moved each up a base and then Clarke’s sacrifice fly to right scored the go-ahead run.

In the sixth, left fielder Stephen Scott led off with a bloop single over short and took second on Harrison Ray’s sacrifice bunt.

Carolina brought in closer Brett Kerry, and Martin greeted him with a first-pitch, ground-rule double that bounced over the wall in left center to make it a two-run lead.

In the seventh, Martin ripped a two-out, bases-loaded single to left for two more, then, Bleday hit a ball to center that just missed leaving the yard. Bleday ended up with a stand-up triple, and the Commodores, a six-run lead.

Vanderbilt out-hit South Carolina, 9-5, but grounded into double plays to end the first and second and left nine on base compared to Carolina’s five.

Game 2 of the doubleheader is scheduled to start around 1:15 Central.

Notes

Brown moved into a tie for fourth on VU's single-season saves list.

Pitch counts for the weekend:

South Carolina:

Morgan: 100

Lloyd: 72

Hinson: 62

Harley: 52

Bridges: 33

Ganopulos: 16

Kerry: 8

Vanderbilt:

Fellows: 97

Rocker: 86

Smith: 54

King: 37

Brown: 21

Scoring summary

S2: Eyster double to right center scored Olson. S, 1-0

S2: Cullen sacrifice fly to right scored Eyster. S, 2-0

V3: Infante and Martin scored when Paul reached on error. Tied-2

V3: Clarke single to second scored Bleday. V, 3-2

S4: Eyster homer to right center. Tied-3

V5: Clarke sacrifice fly to right scored Martin. V, 4-3

V6: Martin ground-rule double to left-center scored Scott. V, 5-3

V7: Martin single to left scored Scott, Thomas. V, 7-3

V7: Bleday triple to center scored Martin, Ray. V, 9-3


