Vanderbilt third baseman Austin Martin had three hits, three runs and three RBIs, leading the Commodores to a 9-3 victory over South Carolina at Founder’s Park in Columbia, S.C., in the first game of a seven-inning game on Sunday afternoon.

Right fielder J.J. Bleday and catcher Philip Clarke each knocked in a pair of runs for Vanderbilt (37-9, 17-6 Southeastern Conference).

Starting pitcher Kumar Rocker (6-4) was the winning pitcher. He went 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one, while Tyler Brown picked up his 10th save.

Martin had key hits in the fifth, sixth and seventh, helping the Commodores break open a tie game.

With the game tied at three in the fifth, Martin led off with a single to left and Bleday walked on a 3-2 pitch. A double steal moved each up a base and then Clarke’s sacrifice fly to right scored the go-ahead run.

In the sixth, left fielder Stephen Scott led off with a bloop single over short and took second on Harrison Ray’s sacrifice bunt.

Carolina brought in closer Brett Kerry, and Martin greeted him with a first-pitch, ground-rule double that bounced over the wall in left center to make it a two-run lead.

In the seventh, Martin ripped a two-out, bases-loaded single to left for two more, then, Bleday hit a ball to center that just missed leaving the yard. Bleday ended up with a stand-up triple, and the Commodores, a six-run lead.

Vanderbilt out-hit South Carolina, 9-5, but grounded into double plays to end the first and second and left nine on base compared to Carolina’s five.

Game 2 of the doubleheader is scheduled to start around 1:15 Central.