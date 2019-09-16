News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 20:21:56 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Matt Zona picks up a Vanderbilt offer, puts them in his final seven

Matt Zona
Matt Zona (https://twitter.com)
David Sisk • VandySports
Staff Writer

Last week was a busy time for college basketball coaches. They could hit the road and watch players workout as well as take in-home visits. The Vanderbilt staff took full advantage by running up th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}