McConnell rates Vandy official a 10 out of 10
Since Gary Patterson resigned at TCU on November 1st, Choctaw (Okla.) offensive lineman Cade McConnell was one of the Horned Frogs commitments that started drawing a lot of interest.The three-star ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news