McDonald's Takeaways: Atlanta Memorial Day Classic

The Atlanta Memorial Day Classic took over the LakePoint Sports Champions Center this weekend with many of the top Adidas 3SSB teams coming into compete as well as some really talented independent programs. Dan McDonald was in the house to take in all the action and gives you a look at ten top performers.

Udeh has had a terrific start to the travel season for Southeast Elite and recently earned a spot in the Rivals150. After watching him this weekend, No. 115 might not be high enough. At 6-foot-10, he’s a totally dominant force in the paint on both ends. He’s quick off his feet around the rim and can move his feet to pick in switches. Nobody caught more lobs for dunks this weekend either. Georgia, Miami and Seton Hall recently offered. Expect that list to grow in a hurry.

*****

Lubin moved up a few spots in the most recent Rivals150 and could be in line for more of a bump at next update. His versatility at the forward positions is hard to guard, especially when he’s making three-pointers like he was this weekend. He’s impactful in the paint and he too threw down several dunks this weekend.

*****

Cormier was one of the best scorers in the event this weekend. His perimeter stroke and quickness of the bounce made him really tough to guard. He goes on spurts where he can trim a lead in a hurry or push out his team’s lead. Georgia, Miami, Penn State and several others have been involved in his recruitment.

*****

Bass has always possessed elite athleticism in his 6-foot-6 frame to go along with a motor that never stops running, but now he’s starting to expand his game from scoring in the paint to being a more consistent perimeter shooter. That’s a good sign in regard to how he could progress before going to college.



*****

Mosengo had a really good weekend for Team Florida. A 6-foot-8 forward from Victory Rock Prep in Florida, Mosengo made a living with explosive finishes around the rim along with some shots from deep. With athleticism and activity, he could be in line for some long looks from high-major coaches this summer.

*****

Cyril will be one of the most highly recruited post players in the 2024 class. Already standing about 6-foot-10, Cyril has the athleticism, strong hands, soft touch and nastiness to be an imposing force in the paint. He looks to dunk everything and never lets a shot go uncontested. High-majors are already involved.



*****

*****

Vanderbilt locked up early commitments from Dort and Shelby a few months ago and Jerry Stackhouse should feel good about those additions. Dort, currently at No. 49 overall, is an imposing presence in the paint at 6-foot-10 with a strong frame. He’s really good at creating space for himself in the paint and sealing off defenders so he can go up for an explosive finish. Shelby, a 6-foot-2 guard currently at No. 131 overall, is a knockdown shooter from deep that plays ball screens at a really high level.



*****